Open Plan Volume 5 | Issue 1 | January 2020

EDITORIAL

Bringing you research and evaluation studies from across the organisation, the theme of this edition of OPENPlan is protection from violence, one of Plan International’s Areas of Global Distinctiveness.

This issue has a strong focus on gender-based violence and child protection, and the services that exist to support survivors.

Using qualitative and quantitative research methods in the Central African Republic, the first study addresses the specific GBV risks girls and boys face, focusing on their perceptions of GBV, as well as the difficulties of accessing basic services in the context of conflict and transition. The research looked at all forms of GBV, including early and/or forced marriage and female circumcision. The report makes a series of key recommendations and concludes that restoring a protective environment around young people is vital for reducing incidents of GBV.

The second study takes us to Cambodia for an end of project evaluation of a programme designed to reduce violence against children, with a key objective of helping children become active citizens in their own protection and in the realisation of their rights.

The evaluation report identified several successful outcomes from the project, including a Child Friendly Police Manual which has been integrated into the Police Training Academy of Cambodia.

The third research report used literature reviews and key informant interviews to look at legal frameworks and government investment in prevention and response programmes for sexual violence against children and adolescents in El Salvador. Workshops with adolescents explored what they understood about sexual violence. Another workshop with adolescent survivors of sexual violence evaluated psychological support programmes and addressed barriers faced in accessing these services.

The final study was commissioned by Plan International and researched and written by MSc students from the London School of Economics and Political Science. They conducted a desk-based literature review and interviews with key informants to explore international guidelines and types of interventions that exist to address mental health issues in survivors of GBV. The study also looked at barriers to the successful implementation of interventions.

We hope you find this issue of OPENPlan insightful. Please contact the MERL team at Global Hub if you have any exciting research reports or evaluations that you would like to see featured in future editions!

Joanna Wolfarth, Research Manager, Plan International Global Hub