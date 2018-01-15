Open Plan Volume 3 | Issue 1 | January 2018

EDITORIAL

Seeking to bring you research from across the organisation, this edition of OPENPlan has a strong focus on gender, particularly covering the complex, interrelated issues of gender discrimination in both education and child marriage.

The first article summarises a research report looking at gendered experiences and perceptions of students, teachers and school leadership in primary schools in Siem Reap, Cambodia. The research provides qualitative evidence that children at this critical age are undergoing gender socialisation which perpetrates boys’ aggression, stereotypical gender roles and gender-based violence.

The second article looks at a baseline study aiming to provide the Government of Pakistan with knowledge of the factors hindering girls’ access to quality education at the primary level in union council Kotla Gamoon, Muzaffargarh.

The third report is an investigative and explorative study into the experiences of children in Nepal with disabilities, and their conversance with forced and self-initiated child marriage. An extensive study comprised of two main research phases, it creates both a broad yet detailed overview of previous research, professional attitudes and the lives of children with disabilities in Nepal.

In conclusion, this edition provides a critical look at the factors influencing Youth Economic Empowerment schemes, specifically Plan International’s “Youth Building the Future” intervention in Latin-America and the role of public and private sectors.

