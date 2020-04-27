Open Letter to the Governments of the World to Support the Work of Atrocity Prevention during the COVID-19 Pandemic

Dear Governmental Partners in Prevention,

As we remember the victims of past genocides and other mass atrocities over the course of Genocide Awareness Month this April, the non-governmental organizations (NGOs) around the world that are dedicated to the prevention of such crimes are urging you to continue supporting our shared mission during the global COVID-19 Pandemic.

This global emergency will hit the world’s vulnerable and most marginalized hardest. The crisis also threatens the future of many of the very organizations that serve to prevent and protect those people from persecution and mass atrocities. As experts in the prevention of these terrible crimes we urge governments around the world to show foresight in recognizing these risks, and leadership by supporting their domestic and international NGOs to meet this unprecedented challenge together.

Our organizations are acutely aware of the destabilization and uncertainty brought about by global crises. They can have a devastating effect on societies, placing extraordinary pressure on the institutions that prevent social upheaval while exacerbating the risk factors that make atrocities and the targeting of identity groups more likely. As the virus spreads, vulnerable groups are put in greater jeopardy in all regions of the world underlining that the prevention of identitybased violence is needed everywhere and at all times. However, these processes have increasingly worse impacts in societies that are already otherwise fragile or vulnerable. In these scenarios, society-wide crises like this pandemic can serve as a trigger or as justification for mass violence.

Furthermore, these are not dynamics that function independently of one another. Just as the instability of this global pandemic elevates risk for mass violence, so too would an outbreak of mass violence have a confounding effect on our collective capacity to counter COVID-19.

Likewise, integrating conflict-sensitive approaches into responses to the pandemic and its consequences will help mitigate COVID-19-related hate and identity-based violence.

Our shared responsibility of preventing genocide and other mass atrocities continues to be as essential as it has ever been.

The critical nature of government support for and participation in the work of atrocity prevention by NGOs cannot be understated. It is only with your continued funding and engagement that we may remain effective in protecting those most vulnerable in our societies from mass atrocities during this time of heightened risk.

Governments of the world can take the following actions to ensure atrocity prevention efforts not only remain robust, but may also be expanded in this period of great need:

Provide emergency general operating support to atrocity prevention NGOs to allow us to continue our essential work; Fund programming to address risk factors for mass atrocities that are accelerated by the pandemic and its consequences; Provide easy to access, quick release funds for smaller NGOs and community-led responses to elevated risk factors of identity-based violence and mass atrocities; Support the types of programming that we are able to implement in the midst of the pandemic, including, but not limited to, establishing new means of communication, network building, and delivery; online education courses, research projects and technical assistance programs; innovative cross-sector programming that sees the integration of atrocity prevention into COVID-19 responses; and Make flexible provision within all grants to enable atrocity prevention NGOs to accommodate the new reality of working in a period of restricted movement, high levels of staff absence, and amid a period of collective as well as individual grief.

Even with the pressing concern of a global pandemic, now is not the time for state actors to turn their attention and funding away from atrocity prevention. In fact, now is the moment to prioritize this work, placing it at the top of the policy agenda. The pandemic, with its potential to serve as a trigger for mass violence, makes atrocity prevention more urgent than ever.

We thank you for your partnership in this shared mission.

