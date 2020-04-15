The OPEC Fund dedicates US$1 bn to COVID-19 efforts in developing countries

Vienna, Austria, April 15, 2020. The OPEC Fund for International Development’s Governing Board has dedicated US$1 billion to fund COVID-19 impact and recovery efforts in developing countries. The allocation will be deployed in the form of OPEC Fund public, private and trade finance loans.

At the 171st virtual Governing Board session, OPEC Fund Director-General Dr Abdulhamid Alkhalifa said: “We recognize that many of our partners are refocusing efforts and resources to contain and mitigate the impact of COVID-19. We are committed to supporting them to do precisely this and the Board has endorsed a robust fast-track approval process as part of our emergency response initiative.”

The OPEC Fund is joining global efforts to address the socio-economic challenges the world is now facing. The organization will work closely with the financial institutions of the Arab Coordination Group, with multilateral development banks, as well as with specialized agencies of the United Nations, to provide collective, well-coordinated and impactful development financing where it is needed most.