24 Jun 2019

Op-ed: Unequal under the law

Report
from UN Women
Published on 24 Jun 2019 View Original

Too many countries enshrine different legal rights for men and women. Why is this, and how can we rid legal systems of this long-standing prejudice?

Date: Monday, June 24, 2019

Originally published by the United Nations Association-UK

By Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, Executive Director, UN Women; United Nations Under-Secretary-General

One of the areas where we have the greatest potential to accelerate gender equality and women’s empowerment is in tackling laws that discriminate against women and girls. There is both scope and incentive for improvement.

Discrimination in law is commonplace. It can take the form of different standards for women and men in passport application, the transfer of nationality to a child or foreign spouse, participation in court proceedings, receipt of inheritance or choice of employment or marriage partner. Often these laws reflect long-standing exclusion of women and girls from the spaces where laws are designed, implemented or studied. The result has been to normalise – and legitimise – gender inequality.

More than 2.5 billion women and girls around the world are affected by discriminatory laws and lack of legal protection, often in complex, intersecting ways. This puts them at strong risk of being left behind but, conversely, provides a direct route to change. World Bank analysis this year has shown that a typical economy gives women only three-quarters of the legal rights of men, but that where there was reform, more women worked and were better paid.

Legal discrimination affects women and girls of all social classes and contexts, leaving them vulnerable to a wide spectrum of human rights violations. For example, lower levels of gender equality in national laws are associated with fewer girls enrolled in primary and secondary education, doing skilled work, owning land and accessing financial and health services. They are also linked with more women facing domestic, family and sexual violence.

When a state allows gender discrimination in its nationality laws, it is implicitly endorsing the notion of women as inferior, with ‘second class’ citizenship. Children can be left stateless when their mothers are unable to pass on their nationality to them, especially when children cannot acquire their fathers’ nationality. As adults, they may not be able to get paid work, move freely, open a bank account, own or inherit property or fully participate in society.

Discriminatory laws can also exacerbate inequalities in families by affecting the extent to which women can make choices and exercise agency. Discriminatory personal status laws impede equality in marriage, divorce, inheritance and parental authority and responsibilities. These shortfalls often overlap with gaps in other rights, such as the right to be protected from various forms of violence, the right to food security, and girls’ right to an education.

On the other hand, laws that promote gender equality can yield multiple dividends for women and societies. When women can inherit on an equal basis with men, mothers can then better invest in the education of their daughters. This in turn can increase the average age of marriage, because girls who stay in school are less likely to marry early. Avoiding early marriage can limit early childbirth and widowhood, with substantial physical and socio-economic benefits. Instead, girls are better able to look forward to decent work and a sustainable future income. The McKinsey Global Institute recently estimated that women’s equality in wages and labour force participation could increase global gross domestic product by up to $28 trillion by 2025. This is an opportunity that we cannot afford to miss.

A need for universal action

Law reform more broadly, and the repeal or revision of discriminatory laws specifically, is inherent to the achievement of gender equality. This is itself a requirement for realising the transformative ambitions of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Yet progress in eliminating discriminatory laws has so far been uneven. That is why we want universal action now.

To this end, UN Women, the African Union, the Commonwealth, Inter-Parliamentary Union, Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie and Secretaría General Iberoamericana have jointly issued a strategy to fast-track the repeal of discriminatory laws in 100 countries. This will address the legal needs of over 50 million women and girls between 2019 and 2023, building on existing related programmes and partnerships and sharing platforms, resources and technical expertise.

Together, we have the potential to achieve gender equality in the law and more equal and prosperous societies. To get there will take strong political will, dedicated investment and strategic partnership.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.