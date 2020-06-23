Only by bringing everyone to the table can we address everyone's needs - UNOPS Sustainability Report 2019

UNOPS has published its annual Sustainability Report for 2019 – highlighting the unique contribution the organization made towards sustainable development last year.

Advancing sustainable, inclusive development – including through quality infrastructure and efficient public spending processes – is a key priority for UNOPS. As highlighted in the report, the organization strives to do this by bringing everyone to the table in order to address the needs of all people.

"At UNOPS, we remain determined that we can all drive positive change, by working together, being bold and embracing new ideas. Our annual sustainability report is testament to our success."

- Grete Faremo - Under-Secretary-General and UNOPS Executive Director

The report gives a flavour of the breadth of our support to partners around the world – often in some of the most challenging environments – to help maximize the positive impact and sustainability of their projects and better serve communities in need.

For instance, in 2019, UNOPS-supported projects created around five million days of paid work for local people, of which almost two million were undertaken by women and young people. We delivered a record $2.3 billion worth of support for the year – much of which was implemented in fragile and conflict-affected states.

Our partners choose to work with us to complement or expand their own capacities and improve efficiency, speed, quality and cost-effectiveness. This is one reason that UNOPS support for governments continues to increase year on year. As the report reflects, in 2019, government partners represented a record 43 per cent, or around $1 billion, of our project portfolio.

The publication showcases a selection of UNOPS-implemented projects that aim to build peaceful and prosperous lives for everyone, while protecting the planet. From rehabilitating rural roads in the Gambia and helping restore vital peatlands in Indonesia, to modernizing Mexico City’s transportation network while simultaneously helping the municipal government achieve greater transparency and efficiency in its public procurement processes.

Also highlighted are a wide range of initiatives UNOPS engaged in to galvanize progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) – exploring and employing fresh ideas, methods and approaches to development activities. This includes UNOPS Sustainable Infrastructure Impact Investments (S3I) initiative, which launched several large-scale affordable housing projects in 2019.

“Implementation of the 2030 Agenda will require significantly enhanced, private investments […] 2019 was also the year when our Sustainable Infrastructure Impact Investments truly took hold,” said Ms. Faremo.

Even as we look back at a year of challenges and successes working with partners to drive positive change, in 2020 we celebrate 25 years of UNOPS doing meaningful, impactful work on the ground. As we enter the decade of action to deliver on the 2030 Agenda, UNOPS is well fit for purpose to support sustainable development globally.

“We must all play our part. Both the public and private sectors must be fully utilized to combine our skills, knowledge and help fund and build the future of development and accelerate the achievement of the SDGs,” said Ms. Faremo.