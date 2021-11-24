Only appropriate tribute to victims of chemical warfare is fully eliminating such heinous weapons, Secretary-General says in Remembrance Day message

SG/SM/21036

23 NOVEMBER 2021

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message on the Day of Remembrance for All Victims of Chemical Warfare, observed on 30 November:

The Day of Remembrance for all Victims of Chemical Warfare is an occasion to pay tribute to those who lost their lives or suffered from these heinous weapons; to assess our progress in preventing their use; and to renew our commitment to achieve a world free of chemical weapons.

The only appropriate tribute to the victims of chemical warfare is to rid the world of chemical weapons once and for all.

Any use of chemical weapons is unacceptable and a clear violation of international law. Identifying those responsible and holding them to account is of paramount importance. We have a responsibility, particularly to the victims, to ensure accountability for the use of these heinous weapons.

The United Nations supports all efforts to uphold the norm against chemical weapons, and to relegate these dreadful weapons to history.

