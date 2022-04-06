Online Community for National Committees and Similar Entities on IHL

In order to ensure the effective application of international humanitarian law (IHL), many states have created national interministerial working groups, often called committees for the implementation of IHL or national IHL committees or commissions.1 Their purpose is to advise and assist the government in implementing and spreading knowledge of IHL. Since these committees are usually very similar in composition and functions and are often involved in the same kinds of activities, they can find it beneficial to share information and experiences with one another. It is therefore important that national IHL committees and similar entities establish and maintain relations with their counterparts through regular cooperation and exchanges.