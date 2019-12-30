30 Dec 2019

One size does not fit all: preventing tuberculosis among child contacts

from British Medical Journal
  1. Daria Szkwarko1,2, 2. Yael Hirsch-Moverman3,4

Summary box

  • Tuberculosis (TB) preventive treatment (TPT) is highly effective at preventing TB cases and deaths in children, yet only a quarter of children eligible for TPT globally receive it.

  • The WHO roadmap for childhood TB recommends an ‘integrated, family and community-centered strategy,’ yet, there is no clear guidance on how to operationalise such a strategy and common strategies may not serve all the diverse needs of unique families whose children are in need of TB prevention services.

  • This article presents a flexible child contact management (CCM) framework, which goes beyond the traditional approaches of either facility-based or community-based, and can be customised for each child and their family’s needs.

  • Strengthening the WHO health system building blocks, such as health information systems and health service delivery, could help provide infrastructure and support for a flexible CCM framework.

