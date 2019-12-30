One size does not fit all: preventing tuberculosis among child contacts

Author affiliations

Summary box

Tuberculosis (TB) preventive treatment (TPT) is highly effective at preventing TB cases and deaths in children, yet only a quarter of children eligible for TPT globally receive it.

The WHO roadmap for childhood TB recommends an ‘integrated, family and community-centered strategy,’ yet, there is no clear guidance on how to operationalise such a strategy and common strategies may not serve all the diverse needs of unique families whose children are in need of TB prevention services.

This article presents a flexible child contact management (CCM) framework, which goes beyond the traditional approaches of either facility-based or community-based, and can be customised for each child and their family’s needs.