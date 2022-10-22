One Health Joint Plan of Action (‎2022-2026)‎: Working Together for the Health of Humans, Animals, Plants and the Environment

Executive summary

The Quadripartite Organizations – the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH, founded as OIE), and the World Health Organization (WHO) – collaborate to drive the change and transformation required to mitigate the impact of current and future health challenges at the human–animal–plant–environment interface at global, regional and country level.

Responding to international requests to prevent future pandemics and to promote health sustainably through the One Health approach, the Quadripartite has developed the One Health Joint Plan of Action (2022–2026) (OH JPA).

The OH JPA outlines the commitment of the four organizations to collectively advocate and support the implementation of One Health. It builds on, complements and adds value to existing global and regional One Health and coordination initiatives aimed at strengthening capacity to address complex multidimensional health risks with more resilient health systems at global, regional and national level.

Raising the bar – One Health Joint Plan of Action (OH JPA)

The desired impact of the OH JPA is a world better able to prevent, predict, detect and respond to health threats and improve the health of humans, animals, plants and the environment while contributing to sustainable development. The OH JPA aims to work towards this vision in the following way:

Provide a framework for action and propose a set of activities the four organizations can offer together to advance and sustainably scale up One Health.

Provide upstream policy and legislative advice and technical assistance, to help set national targets and priorities across the sectors for the development and implementation of One Health legislation, initiatives and programmes.

Take stock of existing cross-sectoral global and regional initiatives around One Health, identify and advise on synergies and overlaps, and support coordination.

Mobilize and make better use of resources across sectors, disciplines and stakeholders.

The OH JPA is guided by a theory of change and makes use of One Health principles to strengthen collaboration, communication, capacity building and coordination equally across all sectors responsible for addressing health concerns at the human–animal–plant–environment interface.

The OH JPA is built around six interdependent action tracks that collectively contribute to achieving sustainable health and food systems, reduced global health threats and improved ecosystem management:

Action track 1: Enhancing One Health capacities to strengthen health systems

Action track 2: Reducing the risks from emerging and re-emerging zoonotic epidemics and pandemics

Action track 3: Controlling and eliminating endemic zoonotic, neglected tropical and vector-borne diseases

Action track 4: Strengthening the assessment, management and communication of food safety risks

Action track 5: Curbing the silent pandemic of AMR

Action track 6: Integrating the environment into One Health

Each action track consists of a set of actions with specific activities, deliverables and a timeline to achieve the following objectives:

i. Provide adequate guidance and tools for the effective implementation of multisectoral approaches to promote the health of humans, animals, plants and ecosystems and to prevent and manage risks at the human–animal–plant– environment interface.

ii. Reduce the risk and minimize local and global impacts of zoonotic epidemics and pandemics by understanding the linkages and drivers of emergence and spillover, adopting upstream prevention and strengthening One Health surveillance, early warning and response systems.

iii. Reduce the burden of endemic zoonotic, neglected tropical and vector-borne diseases by supporting countries in implementing community-centric, risk-based solutions, strengthening policy and legal frameworks from the local to the global level and across sectors, and increasing political commitment and investment.

iv. Promote awareness, policy changes and action coordination among stakeholders to ensure that humans, animals and ecosystems achieve health and remain healthy in their interactions with and along the food supply chain.

v. Take joint action to preserve antimicrobial efficacy and ensure sustainable and equitable access to antimicrobials for responsible and prudent use in human, animal and plant health.

vi. Protect and restore biodiversity, prevent the degradation of ecosystems and the wider environment to jointly support the health of people, animals, plants and ecosystems, underpinning sustainable development.

Lastly, the OH JPA promotes the adoption of cross-cutting principles, including systems thinking, advocacy, public-private partnerships, governance, institutional and legal frameworks, and traditional knowledge of local and indigenous communities, to build connections across the six action tracks and look at shared underlying issues.