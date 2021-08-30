One and a half years after: the impact of COVID-19 on the human rights of migrants - Report of the Special Rapporteur on the human rights of migrants, Felipe González Morales (A/76/257) [EN/AR/RU/ZH]

World
Seventy-sixth session
Item 75 (b) of the provisional agenda*
Promotion and protection of human rights: human
rights questions, including alternative approaches for
improving the effective enjoyment of human rights
and fundamental freedoms
Report of the Special Rapporteur on the human rights of migrants, Felipe González Morales
One and a half years after: the impact of COVID-19 on the human rights of migrants
Summary
The present report outlines the main activities undertaken by the Special Rapporteur on the human rights of migrants, Felipe González Morales, during the reporting period since his most recent report to the General Assembly.
In the report, the Special Rapporteur reviews the impact that the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic has had on the human rights of migrants, who have been disproportionally affected by the pandemic, in particular those who are undocumented or in an irregular situation, and how it has exacerbated existing vulnerabilities.
One and a half years after the beginning of the pandemic, the Special Rapporteur takes stock of the measures and responses put in place to address the fulfilment of migrants’ human rights and promote an inclusive recovery process.
On the basis of the information and analysis provided by States, international organizations, civil society and other stakeholders, the Special Rapporteur identifies good practices, on-going efforts and existing challenges and provides a set of recommendations aimed at closing the human rights gaps in recovery efforts and build back better, including by fully integrating migrants’ human rights.
I. Introduction
In the present report to the General Assembly, the Special Rapporteur on the human rights of migrants, Felipe González Morales analyses, the impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic on the human rights of migrants.
In preparing the report, the Special Rapporteur issued a questionnaire on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the human rights of migrants. He expresses his gratitude to all States, United Nations entities, national human rights institutions and civil society organizations who provided their contributions. Replies were received from 21 States, 3 United Nations entities and 1 other international organization, 9 national human rights institutions and ombudspersons and 46 civil society organizations.
The report is based primarily on the inputs and submissions received, complemented by additional research, data and legal documentation issued by the United Nations, international organizations and States, as well as civil society organizations, academics and other open resources, that were publicly available as of June 2021.