One and a half years after: the impact of COVID-19 on the human rights of migrants - Report of the Special Rapporteur on the human rights of migrants, Felipe González Morales (A/76/257) [EN/AR/RU/ZH]

Seventy-sixth session

Item 75 (b) of the provisional agenda*

Promotion and protection of human rights: human

rights questions, including alternative approaches for

improving the effective enjoyment of human rights

and fundamental freedoms

Report of the Special Rapporteur on the human rights of migrants, Felipe González Morales

One and a half years after: the impact of COVID-19 on the human rights of migrants

Summary

The present report outlines the main activities undertaken by the Special Rapporteur on the human rights of migrants, Felipe González Morales, during the reporting period since his most recent report to the General Assembly.

In the report, the Special Rapporteur reviews the impact that the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic has had on the human rights of migrants, who have been disproportionally affected by the pandemic, in particular those who are undocumented or in an irregular situation, and how it has exacerbated existing vulnerabilities.

One and a half years after the beginning of the pandemic, the Special Rapporteur takes stock of the measures and responses put in place to address the fulfilment of migrants’ human rights and promote an inclusive recovery process.

On the basis of the information and analysis provided by States, international organizations, civil society and other stakeholders, the Special Rapporteur identifies good practices, on-going efforts and existing challenges and provides a set of recommendations aimed at closing the human rights gaps in recovery efforts and build back better, including by fully integrating migrants’ human rights.

I. Introduction