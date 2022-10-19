The OIE Strategy on Antimicrobial Resistance and the Prudent Use of Antimicrobials (November 2016)

The availability and use of antimicrobial medicines have transformed the practice of human and animal medicine. Infections that were once lethal are now treatable, and the use of antimicrobial drugs has advanced global public health, animal health, and food safety and security. However, the overuse and misuse of antimicrobial products has dramatically contributed to the emergence and spread of antimicrobialresistant organisms, which pose an extraordinary threat to human and animal health, and to the world ecosystem.

On September 21, 2016, I had the honour and privilege of representing the OIE and addressing the 71st United Nations General Assembly regarding the global threat that antimicrobial resistance (AMR) poses to human and animal health. My voice was among many others, including Directors General of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), speaking out about AMR and shining a light on the severe threat it presents.

Now the international community must come together and take steps to combat antimicrobial resistance, it’s not too late.

As the reference organisation for standards related to animal health and zoonoses, the OIE is committed to supporting Member Countries as we confront the shared global threat of AMR in animals and humans. OIE standards and guidelines provide a framework for responsible and prudent use of antimicrobial products in animals and for surveillance of use of antimicrobials and antimicrobial resistance. OIE communications and advocacy materials foster understanding of the risks of AMR and encourage the adoption of measures that slow its spread. OIE science drives the development of tools and policies that support Veterinary Services and enhance animal health and welfare.

OIE Strategy on Antimicrobial Resistance At the OIE’s 83rd General Assembly in 2015, all 180 Member Countries made a commitment to support the WHO Global Action Plan on Antimicrobial Resistance, and support the development of National Action Plans. This shared commitment highlights the increasing awareness of the threat posed by resistant pathogens and the need for action. In 2016, the OIE’s 84th General Assembly unanimously adopted Resolution 36, which mandates that OIE compile AMR activities into a strategy.

The OIE Strategy on Antimicrobial Resistance is aligned with the WHO Global Action Plan and recognizes the importance of a “One Health” approach – involving human and animal health, agricultural and environmental needs. It outlines the goals and tactics we have in place to support Member Countries and to encourage the national ownership and implementation.

Time is of the essence. As the saying goes, “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.” I urge all OIE Member Countries to actively move forward on developing National Action Plans. The OIE is at your service, wherever you are in the process of building and implementing a strategy to combat AMR in animals.

Alongside our Tripartite colleagues – the WHO and the FAO – we move towards a common objective: to control AMR for the benefit of all.

Dr Monique Eloit,

Director General of the OIE