OIE Seventh Strategic Plan for the Period 2021–2025

Foreword: our ambition for 2025

Improving animal health and welfare is the core mandate of the OIE, and doing so will help to preserve the future of humankind.

The OIE is recognised as the international reference organisation that assists national Veterinary Services to improve animal health and welfare. It does this by setting international standards to support the safe trade of animals and animal products and improve the prevention and control of animal disease. It also collates data to improve understanding of the animal health situation worldwide.

Contributing to global goals through improved sustainability of animal production continues to be one of the overriding objectives of the OIE. World hunger, zoonoses and food-borne diseases still impact millions of people worldwide. Moreover, 18% of the world’s population is engaged in animal husbandry or in the processing and marketing of animal-based foods, and thus their livelihoods and socio-economic status depend on the health of animals.

However, there have been global developments on climate change, food consumption patterns, animal welfare or societal expectations for more environmentally friendly animal production. These developments need to be considered along with advances in science and information technology, and the increasing complexity and interrelatedness of systems.

With the COVID-19 crisis, these societal expectations have become even greater, and even more urgent, while other concerns have appeared on the list of priorities. These include issues relating to the surveillance of potential reservoirs of zoonotic pathogens posing a high epidemic risk, especially in wildlife. Consequently,

• the OIE must exercise its voice in global discussions on these issues, within frameworks such as the Sustainable Development Goals or the One Health approach, as they have a direct impact on the socio- economic balance of rural families and the sustainability of animal production systems,

• Veterinary Services must be better prepared to respond to these complex, multiple challenges, which require a broader array of knowledge and skills than that usually covered in veterinary schools.

Building on its experience and expertise, and with the support of its network of Reference Centres, the OIE will help to foster the necessary changes so that national Veterinary Services, and more broadly animal health services, are better equipped to anticipate and respond to new expectations.

The 7th Strategic Plan of the OIE shares a global vision and a framework for action for 2021-2025. This is possible due to the groundwork laid by the 6th Strategic Plan, and the significant advances made in recent years, such as:

• more transparent and robust procedures for the development of international standards and the evaluation of the health status of Members,

• better structured policies, and the decisive mobilisation of teams to implement global strategies,

• modernised tools to monitor the evolution of diseases in the world and to improve the quality of publicly shared information, thanks to extensive investment in the relaunch of the World Animal Health Information System (OIE-WAHIS) and the revision of our communication tools,

• increased resources to support Members in evaluating and strengthening their capacities through an ambitious Performance of Veterinary Services (PVS) programme,

• strengthened and more successful partnerships,

• an internal restructuring of the Organisation to better plan, deliver and report on our activities.

In preparing the 7th Strategic Plan, we engaged with our Members, partners and staff to define future expectations. In addition, a survey was conducted among our Members to identify the external factors that will influence the activities of Veterinary Services and the adaptations that these factors will require. We have also benefited from the first lessons learned from the COVID-19 crisis, which do not call into question the relevance of the strategic objectives proposed for the coming years, but lead us to review the prioritisation of their operational implementation. Indeed, the OIE’s activities need to be adapted in light of these issues in order to meet Members’ expectations, in a context where the objectives must remain consistent with the available resources.

Together, we have prepared this 7th Strategic Plan, with the aim of contributing to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, and together, we will rise to the challenge of implementing it