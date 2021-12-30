Official Launch of the African Union Centre for Post-conflict Reconstruction and Development

The African Union Centre for Post-conflict Reconstruction and Development (PCRD) was officially launched on Tuesday 21 December 2021 in Cairo, Egypt. The launch was officiated by H.E. Ambassador Bankole Adeoye, AU Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security and H.E Ambassador Soha Gendi, Assistant Foreign Minister of Egypt for African Organizations and Communities. The launch was witnessed by the African Diplomatic Corps based in Cairo and relevant line Ministries, Departments and Agencies of the Egyptian Government.

It is recalled that the AU Assembly of Heads of State and Government, through its Decision AU/Dec.351 (XVI) of 31 January 2011, had welcomed the proposal by the Government of Egypt to establish the Centre as a means to building sustainable resilience, to enhance structural transformation and thereby prevent relapse into conflicts. The launch of the Centre constitutes an important step in Africa’s efforts to operationalize the PCRD Policy Framework, adopted at the Banjul Summit in 2006.

The mandate of the Centre focuses on providing technical support towards the implementation of the AU PCRD Policy Framework. The Centre will serve as the African Union’s specialized technical agency for the implementation, monitoring and evaluation of PCRD programmes and projects in countries emerging from conflicts. It will work closely with the AU Commission and other stakeholders to mobilize resources and follow up the implementation of the six pillars included in the PCRD Policy Framework.

The Commissioner utilized the launch of the Centre to engage with senior Egyptian Officials including Ambassador Hamdi Loza, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Major General Mohamed Salah, Assistant Minister of Defence of Foreign Relations, Major General Mohamed Abdel-Basset, Director General of the recently inaugurated CEN-SAD Centre for Countering Terrorism. Commissioner Adeoye further consulted with General Dr. Ahmed Ibrahim, Assistant Minister of Interior and President of the Egyptian Police Academy, Major General Tarek Awad, Director of the Egyptian Centre for Peacekeeping Operations Training and Major General Dr. Ashraf Abdou, Director of Training and Development at the Egyptian Police Academy.

Ambassador Adeoye also held talks with the Secretary General of the Arab League H.E Ahmed Aboul Gheit and the Assistant Secretary General H.E Ambassador Hossam Zaki. They agreed on working together to strengthen the cooperation between the African Union and the League of Arab States to face emerging challenges to peace and security in the two regions.

At the Cairo International Centre for Conflict Resolution, Peacekeeping and Peacebuilding in Africa (CCCPA) and the Institute of Diplomatic Studies, Commissioner Bankole Adeoye highlighted the role of the inaugurated AU Centre in contributing to the peace and stability in the Continent.

Notes to the Editor:

Post-Conflict Reconstruction and Development (PCRD) is a comprehensive set of measures that seek to: address the needs of countries emerging from conflict, including the needs of affected populations; prevent escalation of disputes; avoid relapse into violence; address the root causes of conflict; and consolidate sustainable peace. PCRD is conceived within the African vision of renewal and sustainable development and while its activities are integrated, and many must be pursued simultaneously, they are envisaged in the emergency (short-term), transition (medium-term) and development (long-term) phases. The scope of these activities encompasses six indicative elements, namely: security; humanitarian/emergency assistance; political governance and transition; socio-economic reconstruction and development; human rights, justice and reconciliation; and women and gender.