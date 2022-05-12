Offering Psychosocial and Livelihood Support in a Crisis Setting

Offering psychosocial support (PSS) and livelihood training should be an integral part of humanitarian response in crisis situations. These services are as important as shelter, water, and food. The World Health Organisation states that prevention and early intervention in relation to mental health are cheaper in the long-term. Economics aside; it is the right thing to do. Mental health remains a basic human right.

PSS for migrants

For those on the move, migration can feel like a continued state of crisis, in part due to the uncertainty of the future, or trauma experienced during their journey. PSS is a simple, yet powerful way of helping individuals who are in distress. It helps by stabilising individuals who have experienced trauma, and provides them with the tools they need to seek further assistance. As such, this is a much needed service for migrants, both in transit and on arrival to their destination.

Offering reliable information to (potential) migrants

By extending PPS services from migrants on the move to potential migrants, returnees and vulnerable individuals in their home countries, organisations offering PSS can prevent people from rushing into irregular migration decisions, which would expose them to additional risks. Seefar’s The Migrant Project (TMP) communication campaign – which aims to equip potential migrants to make informed decisions about their migration plans – has been running in Afghanistan for several years. The campaign works through social media and counselling sessions, which provides information about safer alternatives to irregular migration; from legal migration options to finding a job at home.

In 2021, over 95% of consultees we spoke to through TMP mentioned a lack of hope for the future. This was particularly the case for female callers, who felt at risk under the new Taliban regime. These feelings mean that consultees were rarely motivated to explore and invest in alternatives at home. Such a state of mind is also more receptive to misinformation, fake news and promises by smugglers and human traffickers. Many potential migrants indicated that they were willing to take on more dangerous routes. Existing literature emphasises how stress is related to increased risk-taking