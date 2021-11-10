OECD Forced Displacement Series - Financing for refugee situations 2018-19

Abstract

The Global Compact on Refugees (GCR) calls for a comprehensive response to refugee situations, including easing the pressure on refugee hosting countries, burden and responsibility sharing by the international community, and promoting self-reliance of refugees and hosting communities. As a pledge to the GCR, the OECD launched the 2020 survey on refugee financing. This report measures progress towards the responsibility-sharing goal of the GCR, and examines the strengths and challenges of donor practises when it comes to official development assistance (ODA) for refugees and hosting communities.

It situates actual financing flows in 2018-19 in the broader agenda of strengthening the application of the Humanitarian-Development-Peace (HDP) Nexus for refugees and hosting communities. The report constitutes the first comprehensive baseline of bilateral ODA financing to refugee situations globally, after an initial refugee financing survey carried out in 2018, which was more limited in scope. It also includes a segment on the engagement of multilateral development banks (MDBs) in refugee situations. The financing data is informed by 36 respondents to the refugee financing survey, including 28 Development Assistance Committee (DAC) members, 4 other bilateral ODA donors, and 4 multilateral development banks (MDBs).