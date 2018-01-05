05 Jan 2018

ODI Resilience Scan: July - September 2017

Report
from Overseas Development Institute
Published on 05 Jan 2018 View Original

This Resilience Scan summarises writing and debates in the field of resilience during the third quarter of 2017. It comprises an 'expert view' on coastal resilience, an analysis of Twitter discussions from the past six months, and summaries of high-impact grey literature and academic journal articles.

We summarise our understanding of the impacts of climate change at the coast and explore the challenges and opportunities presented. We promote a greater emphasis on adaptation and resilience, including the need to make space for an increasingly squeezed coast to safeguard its natural dynamic resilience (and its role in supporting conventional engineered defences). We discuss issues of regional sediment conflicts (as coastal areas are starved of sediments in response to development choices in the upstream catchment and updrift coast) and social injustice (as the vulnerable are disproportionately disadvantaged by climate change) as indicative of the multi-dimensional challenges at the coast and as underlining the need to mainstream whole-system, long-term thinking if we are to be successful.

