OCHA’s 2021 in Review - The year of climate action and deepening crises

January

Sounding the alarm for Yemen

The then Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator (USG/ERC), Mark Lowcock, warned the Security Council that it had to act immediately to prevent a massive famine in Yemen.

USG Lowcock also wrote two op-eds, urging the world to take action.

In March, the UN convened a high-level pledging event for Yemen with the Governments of Sweden and Switzerland. Donors pledged US$1.67 billion, which the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, characterized as a "down payment."

