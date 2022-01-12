World + 19 more
OCHA’s 2021 in Review - The year of climate action and deepening crises
January
Sounding the alarm for Yemen
The then Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator (USG/ERC), Mark Lowcock, warned the Security Council that it had to act immediately to prevent a massive famine in Yemen.
USG Lowcock also wrote two op-eds, urging the world to take action.
In March, the UN convened a high-level pledging event for Yemen with the Governments of Sweden and Switzerland. Donors pledged US$1.67 billion, which the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, characterized as a "down payment."
