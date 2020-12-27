OCHA’s 2020 in Review - Humanitarian response in a year like no other

January: Calling for access in Syria

In Syria, as families in Idleb fled air strikes and shelling, the Under-Secretary-General (USG) for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator (ERC), Mark Lowcock, called for access to get help to people caught up in the conflict.

Meanwhile, in her final field mission as Assistant Secretary-General (ASG) for Humanitarian Affairs and Deputy ERC, Ursula Mueller visited Israel and the occupied Palestinian territory. She called for sustained funding to alleviate the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

We also highlighted the plight of thousands of Chadians living in the Central African Republic who were forced to flee back to Chad in 2013.

Read more on OCHA