OCHA releases humanitarian icons to help the COVID-19 response

In any health or humanitarian crisis, providing streamlined information that millions of people can understand is key. Amid the global spread of COVID-19, OCHA has released 29 humanitarian icons specific to the pandemic to help communicate the facts and actions needed to prevent and respond to the virus and provide care for the most vulnerable people around the world.

Created by OCHA’s Design and Multimedia Unit, with contributions from the field (the Regional Office for Asia and the Pacific and Yemen operations), the new icons include symbols for lockdown, social distancing, COVID-19 and coronavirus, infection prevention, testing, infected and case management.

Read more on unocha.org