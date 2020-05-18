OCHA Pooled Funds Response To COVID-19 - Pooled Funds (CERF & CBPFs) Response to COVID-19 Pandemic, As of 15 May 2020

CERF and CBPFs have provided a combined US$204 million to COVID-19 pandemic responses. So far programmes in 40 countries have been supported through these funds and additional countries are being identified under the Global COVID-19 HRP. The allocations will save lives by scaling up preparedness and prevention measures, stopping the further transmission of the virus and mitigating the impacts of the pandemic.

CERF: CERF has released a total of $95M – through 3 global allocations – to support humanitarian action in response to the pandemic. CERF funding will help support efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19, to ensure the continuity of critical health and humanitarian supply chains, to transport humanitarian workers and supplies, and to provide lifesaving humanitarian assistance and protection to the most vulnerable people affected by the pandemic, including women and girls, disabled and elderly people, refugees and IDPs.

Additionally CERF has approved the reprogramming of $7.2 million of on-going projects for COVID-19-related activities. Reprogrammed funds will be used to procure basic personal protective equipment and hygiene materials, adapting on-going humanitarian assistance projects to adhere to social distancing guidelines, and raising awareness about infection prevention and control measures

CBPFs: CBPFs have been early to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and are supporting efforts to fight the disease through emergency allocations and reprogramming ($1.7 million have been reprogrammed). As of 15 May, thirteen CBPFs have allocated a total of $102 million. CBPFs are providing flexible funding to a broad range of humanitarian partners to deliver a holistic response to COVID-19 and other needs. Approximately 64 per cent of the total funding will be granted to NGOs, directly and through sub-grants. CBPFs are particularly supporting preparedness, community engagement, access to emergency health care and the delivery of essential services (food, cash, medical equipment) to people affected by the disease as well as conflict and natural disaster.