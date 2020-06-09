OCHA Pooled Funds Response To COVID-19 - Pooled Funds (CERF & CBPFs) Response to COVID-19 Pandemic, As of 8 June 2020

CERF and CBPFs have provided a combined US$235 million to COVID-19 pandemic responses. So far programmes in 42 countries have been supported through these funds and additional countries are being identified under the Global COVID-19 HRP. The allocations will save lives by scaling up preparedness and prevention measures, stopping the further transmission of the virus and mitigating the impacts of the pandemic

CERF: CERF has released a total of $104M – through 3 global allocations – to support humanitarian action in response to the pandemic. CERF funding will help support efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19, to ensure the continuity of critical health and humanitarian supply chains, to transport humanitarian workers and supplies, and to provide lifesaving humanitarian assistance and protection to the most vulnerable people affected by the pandemic, including women and girls, disabled and elderly people, refugees and IDPs.

Additionally CERF has approved the reprogramming of $8.6 million of on-going projects for COVID-19-related activities. Reprogrammed funds will be used to procure basic personal protective equipment and hygiene materials, adapting on-going humanitarian assistance projects to adhere to social distancing guidelines, and raising awareness about infection prevention and control measures

CBPFs: CBPFs responded early to the COVID-19 pandemic with the provision of a total of $131 million to a broad range of partners. Sixteen country-based pooled funds have launched, or are in the process of releasing, an allocation to respond to the virus outbreak. CBPFs are providing flexible funding to all humanitarian partners to deliver a holistic response to all humanitarian needs including those compounded by the pandemic. CBPFs are particularly supporting prevention and preparedness in particular community engagement, access to emergency health care and the delivery of essential services (food, cash, medical equipment) to the most vulnerable people, in particular people with specific needs: the elderly, women and girls, people with disabilities. Around 60 percent of CBPFs funding will be provided to NGOs, through direct grants (56%) and sub-grants from other agencies (4 percent).