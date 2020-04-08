OCHA Pooled Funds Response To COVID-19 - Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) and Country-Based Pooled Funds (CBPFs) Response to COVID-19 PANDEMIC, As of 7 April 2020

CERF and CBPFs have provided a combined US$88.1 million to COVID-19 pandemic responses. So far programmes in 26 countries have been supported through these funds and additional countries are being identified under the Global COVID-19 HRP. The allocations will save lives by scaling up preparedness and prevention measures, stopping the further transmission of the virus and mitigating the impacts of the pandemic.

CERF: CERF has released a total of $75M – through global allocations on 1 and 25 March – to support humanitarian action in response to the pandemic. CERF funding will help support efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19, to ensure the continuity of critical health and humanitarian supply chains, to transport humanitarian workers and supplies, and to provide lifesaving humanitarian assistance and protection to the most vulnerable people affected by the pandemic, including women and girls, disabled and elderly people, refugees and IDPs.

CBPFs: Based on an analysis of national contexts and in consultation with the Humanitarian Coordinator and their Advisory Board, CBPFs are examining the necessity to launch an allocation to respond to COVID-19. CBPFs are supporting UN agencies and NGOs in preparedness, community engagement, access to emergency health care and the delivery of essential services, and in the response to other needs compounded by the pandemic. To date, six CBPFs have provided $13.1 million to respond to COVID-19. In some countries, CBPFs are reviewing requests for reprogramming preexisting projects to COVID-19 context.