OCHA Pooled Funds Complementarity: Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) and Country-Based Pooled Funds (CBPFs)

The Country-Based Pooled Funds (CBPFs) and the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) are some of the most effective ways to ensure that life-saving assistance reaches people caught up in crises. When CBPF and CERF resources are provided to the same contexts, the Humanitarian Coordinators (HCs) at the country level ensure that the resources are used in a complementary and coherent manner as part of an ‘integrated’ approach that engages the comparative advantages of each funding mechanism, thereby maximizing their joint impact. In 2021, the combined allocations by CERF and CBPF were $1.5 billion, with $1.01 billion allocated by CBPFs and $548 million by CERF across 40 countries.

Disclaimer UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.