31 Oct 2019

OCHA joins call for more accountability to address gender-based violence in emergencies

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 31 Oct 2019 View Original
© OCHA
Speakers at the 2019 SVRI forum on gender-based violence.
© OCHA

As part of continuing efforts to amplify and galvanize advocacy and collective action on the response to and prevention of gender-based violence (GBV) in emergencies, OCHA joined more than 770 researchers and practitioners in a week-long research conference focused on tackling the issue.

The global forum was hosted by the Sexual Violence Research Initiative (SVRI) from 21 to 25 October 2019 in Cape Town, South Africa. SVRI aims to increase awareness and promote research on sexual violence and its linkages to other forms of violence.

Read more on United Nations OCHA

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.