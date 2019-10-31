OCHA joins call for more accountability to address gender-based violence in emergencies

As part of continuing efforts to amplify and galvanize advocacy and collective action on the response to and prevention of gender-based violence (GBV) in emergencies, OCHA joined more than 770 researchers and practitioners in a week-long research conference focused on tackling the issue.

The global forum was hosted by the Sexual Violence Research Initiative (SVRI) from 21 to 25 October 2019 in Cape Town, South Africa. SVRI aims to increase awareness and promote research on sexual violence and its linkages to other forms of violence.

Read more on United Nations OCHA