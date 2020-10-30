OCHA-Bucky: A COVID-19 Model To Inform Humanitarian Operations

By Predictive Analytics Team

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought into stark focus the need for data and the value of models to inform response strategies. Since March, the Centre has been working with the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory (APL) to develop a COVID-19 model adapted for use in humanitarian contexts.

Access the code repository, including all the source code scripts necessary to run the model.

View the technical documentation and FAQs explaining how to configure and run the source code in the repository.

Download the methodology paper providing details on model assumptions and the main equations.

Access biweekly reports for six countries.

The result is a model, named OCHA-Bucky, that forecasts the number of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths over two or four weeks, at the subnational and national levels. Below, we share the code and documentation for the model, releasing it as a public good so that our community can learn from our experience and extend the model for other uses and locations.

The guiding principle for developing the model has been to support short-term operational decision making in an effort to protect and save more lives in humanitarian crises. The model projections are available for six countries: Afghanistan, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Iraq, Somalia, South Sudan and Sudan. Since July, we have worked with OCHA colleagues and partners in these locations to finetune the model with country-specific data. We produce bi-weekly reports with projections and observations for each country.