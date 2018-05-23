OCHA: Better Humanitarian Financing - Concept Note, 23 May 2018

"...what we need to do is to move from today's approach, where we watch disaster and tragedy build, gradually decide to respond and then mobilize money and organizations to help; to an anticipatory approach where we plan in advance for the next crises, putting the response plans and the money for them in place before they arrive, and releasing the money and mobilizing the response agencies as soon as they are needed." - Mark Lowcock

A. Objective: shaping our role and approach to humanitarian financing

Our vision of a world that comes together to help crisis-affected people rapidly get the humanitarian assistance they need requires a better system to finance humanitarian action. In response to this challenge, what is OCHA’s role and how can we best contribute?

Between now and the end of 2018, OCHA’s Humanitarian Financing and Resource Mobilization Division (HFRMD) will facilitate an exercise to generate fresh thinking about our organization-wide approach to humanitarian financing. In his speech, ‘A Collective Call Towards Innovation in Humanitarian Funding,’ USG Mark Lowcock proposed a fundamental shift from ‘reaction’ to ‘anticipation’ in the global humanitarian response and laid out a six-point policy agendaon how to achieve it. This agenda spans across best practices, emerging approaches, and policy research in humanitarian financing that resonate with the collective commitments of the World Humanitarian Summit and link with broader global frameworks such as the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). To inform his speech, the USG also posted a blog and asked OCHA staff to share their views on it.

Therefore, the goal of this exercise is to continue shaping OCHA’s role, priorities, and program of work in humanitarian financing for the next four years (2018-2021). It aims to keep the space open for OCHA staff to engage in learning, designing and piloting concrete ideas as we move towards adopting and promoting the six-point agenda. This note provides the rationale and general description of the proposed exercise.

B. Framing the exercise: dialogue, foresight, and experimentation

What kind of challenge do we face? The premise of the exercise is that developing an OCHA-wide approach to humanitarian financing is an adaptive challenge, not just a technical one.

Indeed, much of the work ahead involves change in the practices and tools that we use to mobilize resources and allocate principled and coordinated funding for humanitarian action, including, for example, improving or developing better processes (technical). However, it mainly involves change in the way we see the present, foresee the future, and (re)define our role in support of a humanitarian financing system that brings us closer to our vision (adaptive). While the knowledge of individual experts -in-house and external- could solve the technical challenges, the adaptive change requires our collective intelligence and commitment. To that end, HFRMD will engage staff and spark internal dialogue, new learning, and foresight in three ways: