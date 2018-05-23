OCHA: Better Humanitarian Financing - Concept Note, 23 May 2018
"...what we need to do is to move from today's approach, where we watch disaster and tragedy build, gradually decide to respond and then mobilize money and organizations to help; to an anticipatory approach where we plan in advance for the next crises, putting the response plans and the money for them in place before they arrive, and releasing the money and mobilizing the response agencies as soon as they are needed." - Mark Lowcock
A. Objective: shaping our role and approach to humanitarian financing
Our vision of a world that comes together to help crisis-affected people rapidly get the humanitarian assistance they need requires a better system to finance humanitarian action. In response to this challenge, what is OCHA’s role and how can we best contribute?
Between now and the end of 2018, OCHA’s Humanitarian Financing and Resource Mobilization Division (HFRMD) will facilitate an exercise to generate fresh thinking about our organization-wide approach to humanitarian financing. In his speech, ‘A Collective Call Towards Innovation in Humanitarian Funding,’ USG Mark Lowcock proposed a fundamental shift from ‘reaction’ to ‘anticipation’ in the global humanitarian response and laid out a six-point policy agendaon how to achieve it. This agenda spans across best practices, emerging approaches, and policy research in humanitarian financing that resonate with the collective commitments of the World Humanitarian Summit and link with broader global frameworks such as the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). To inform his speech, the USG also posted a blog and asked OCHA staff to share their views on it.
Therefore, the goal of this exercise is to continue shaping OCHA’s role, priorities, and program of work in humanitarian financing for the next four years (2018-2021). It aims to keep the space open for OCHA staff to engage in learning, designing and piloting concrete ideas as we move towards adopting and promoting the six-point agenda. This note provides the rationale and general description of the proposed exercise.
B. Framing the exercise: dialogue, foresight, and experimentation
What kind of challenge do we face? The premise of the exercise is that developing an OCHA-wide approach to humanitarian financing is an adaptive challenge, not just a technical one.
Indeed, much of the work ahead involves change in the practices and tools that we use to mobilize resources and allocate principled and coordinated funding for humanitarian action, including, for example, improving or developing better processes (technical). However, it mainly involves change in the way we see the present, foresee the future, and (re)define our role in support of a humanitarian financing system that brings us closer to our vision (adaptive). While the knowledge of individual experts -in-house and external- could solve the technical challenges, the adaptive change requires our collective intelligence and commitment. To that end, HFRMD will engage staff and spark internal dialogue, new learning, and foresight in three ways:
A seminar series: HFRMD will identify and invite a group of experts, practitioners, leaders, outside-the-box thinkers and academics in the humanitarian sector and beyond to visit OCHA.
On a monthly basis, guest speakers will showcase their work, research, and insights into what might shape a better humanitarian financing system. The seminar series will contribute in broadening our knowledge base, as well as in creating a learning space where staff can reflect about the challenges and opportunities vis-à-vis humanitarian financing in a rapidly evolving operating environment. Through the seminars, staff will be encouraged to collaborate in generating concrete recommendations about current and alternative premises, concepts, tools and technologies that OCHA could adopt, discard, improve or promote to finance humanitarian action more effectively.
Backcasting a strategy and programme of work to lead the transformation: Backcasting is a well-known planning technique in future studies and organizational foresight that groups of people use to visualize an aspect of society they would like to change or improve. The group - OCHA in this case- then works backward from that scenario to identify the policies, programmes, and actions that their community requires to generate the intended transformation focusing on those within its control or remit. Building on the six-point agenda and the wealth of ideas and recommendations stemming from the seminar series, HFRMD will work with relevant stakeholders (internal and external) to ‘backcast’ OCHA’s long-term strategy for a better humanitarian financing system. OCHA’s strategy in humanitarian financing will clarify our goals, roles, range of action, scope of influence, and capacity, aiming to make the best use of our mandate as a coordinator of the global humanitarian response.
Funding experiments: In collaboration with an academic institution, we will design and apply funding experiments to pilot new approaches in the use of OCHA-managed pooled funds. These experiments will allow OCHA to develop anticipatory methods and test the use of predictive analytics in allocating funding to ameliorate the impact of foreseeable emergencies or events in protracted crises. The funding experiments could also include piloting the use of new technologies and ways of delivering humanitarian assistance (e.g., cash-based) that can better protect human dignity and agency, and empower communities affected by crises to accelerate their socioeconomic recovery. The expectation with the funding experiments is to launch them in 2018. As they yield independently validated findings, and we learn from them, OCHA will obtain and share proof of concept about what works best -or doesn’t work- in different scenarios. The experiments are a practical way of fast-tracking functional improvement and innovation for our pooled funds.
