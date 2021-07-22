OCHA Annual Report 2020

OCHA launches Annual Report for 2020

Launched today, OCHA's Annual Report for 2020 highlights how the organization helped to mobilize US$3.8 billion for response efforts, including the Global Humanitarian Response Plan for COVID-19, which it coordinated to target more than 260 million people globally.

Despite mobility restrictions because of the pandemic, OCHA staff in 62 offices all over the world and 56 country operations quickly adapted and innovated measures to honour the Inter-Agency Standing Committee pledge to stay and deliver aid to the most vulnerable people.

The report takes stock of OCHA's actions and activities during 2020, also highlighting the contribution of Member States and other UN and civil-society partners in ensuring that the most vulnerable people in crises received timely and quality humanitarian assistance.