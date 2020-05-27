OCHA and COVID-19

The coronavirus now has a foothold in 213 countries, areas or territories. Some of these are countries that are already in crisis due to conflicts, natural disasters and climate change. They are home to a large number of people in need of emergency assistance.

Through these challenging times, OCHA is determined that its crucial life-saving work is sustained. More than 100 million people already rely on support from the United Nations’ humanitarian agencies. OCHA’s top priority is to ensure that we do the best we can to keep providing life-saving help for those people, while supporting the wider system’s response to COVID-19.

Read more on https://www.unocha.org/covid19

Swift fundraising, focused coordination across the humanitarian system, and ongoing, effective humanitarian operations are now more essential than ever. OCHA is enabling this by:

Emergency funding

Essential coordination

In the countries where it operates, OCHA is helping Resident Coordinators/Humanitarian Coordinators work closely with the host governments to prepare response plans to fight the virus and to ensure that aid continues to reach those people most in need.

OCHA has embedded staff in a new, dedicated coordination team and supply chain cell that has been established within WHO with other agencies in Geneva to support coordination, information management and logistical/supply chain issues in the humanitarian response system.

Through the Inter-Agency Standing Committee, the Emergency Relief Coordinator, Mark Lowcock, is convening Principals from humanitarian agencies and NGOs to agree on coordinated response measures.

Ensuring safe and effective humanitarian operations