OCHA at the 74th UN General Assembly and Climate Action Summit

Governments, the private sector and civil society are at UN Headquarters this week to demonstrate their solutions to reduce emissions and build climate resilience. On the eve of the summit, the Under-Secretary-General (USG) for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Mark Lowcock, spoke at an event on the launch of the ‘Cost of Doing Nothing’, a report by the International Federation of the Red Cross (IFRC). What is the cost of doing nothing? By 2050, the IFRC predicts the number of people in need of emergency aid due to climate catastrophes will double to reach 250 million each year. Their message: act now or feel the devastating effects in the future.

Here are some of the other events that OCHA will participate in over the course of the 74th General Assembly. Some sessions will be available on UN Web TV. On 23 September at 4 p.m., USG Lowcock will speak at an event organized by the Swiss Government and the International Committee of the Red Cross to mark the 70th Anniversary of the Geneva Conventions: Investing in humanity through multilateralism. The event will be webcast. Here are the USG’s recent remarks on the anniversary of the Geneva Conventions.

