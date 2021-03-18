This is OCHA (2021)

The world has never faced so many crises.

Never have so many lives been at risk.

At the beginning of 2021, some 239 million people required lifesaving aid. Conflict, displacement, pandemic diseases and an accelerating climate crisis are pushing that number up every year.

Humanitarian aid workers are there to help. They work together with crisis-affected communities to help them cope and recover.

They are often the difference between life and death. But the challenges are huge and the problems are complex. In most emergencies, a large number of organizations provide relief in many different ways. That’s why coordination is essential—it helps prevent gaps in assistance and avoid wasteful duplication.

OCHA works to ensure humanitarian organizations have the information and resources they need to deliver vital assistance effectively. We help ensure that their wide range of humanitarian aid, including food, water and sanitation, medical assistance and shelter, benefits the people who need it most. We also negotiate safe access for aid delivery for people trapped in dangerous or hard-to-reach places.

We bring the world together to tackle its most pressing humanitarian crises, and we do whatever it takes to help save lives.