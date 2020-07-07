This is OCHA (2019)

We help humanitarians save the lives of people caught up in crisis

When the world needs help. We’re always there.

When crisis occurs, humanitarians make a life or death difference.

We exist to help humanitarians save the lives of millions of people caught in crisis.

We help get them the funds they need. And the facts that help them focus their efforts.

We help make sure they’re safe to deliver aid in war zones.

It’s our job to do whatever it takes to help humanitarians save lives.

WE ALERT & INFORM

We are first to alert and inform humanitarians in times of crisis. When crisis occurs we’re the only organization that has the big picture view. The information we have means we can help humanitarians better understand the complex challenges they face. This knowledge allows humanitarians to deliver help in ways that will have the most impact on the people caught up in these crises.

WE ASSEMBLE

We bring the world’s humanitarians together so we can create solutions to the world’s most pressing crises. We have relationships with all the world’s governments and major humanitarian organizations. We bring people together to create solutions to the world’s crises.

WE FUND

We help make sure humanitarians have the funds, resources and support they need.

WE ADVOCATE FOR SOLUTIONS AND POLICY CHANGE

We campaign for change at the highest levels. The Emergency Relief Coordinator depends on our knowledge to understand what’s happening in the world’s crisis hotspots. They use this information to propose solutions and campaign for policy changes at the United Nations.