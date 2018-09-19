Objective journalism on migration more important than ever

The European Asylum Support Office (EASO) has emphasised society’s need for dedicated journalists in raising the public’s awareness of the harsh realities which drive refugees to flee their homes.

Speaking on behalf of Mr. Jamil Addou, EASO’s Executive Director, the Agency’s representative was addressing the second annual Migration Media Award Ceremony for journalistic excellence on migration in the Euro-Mediterranean region, which took place in Tunis on 18 September 2018. The event is implemented by the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD) and Open Media Hub in partnership with EASO and the Maltese Ministry for Foreign Affairs and Trade Promotion.

EASO stressed the danger and hatred posed by deliberate misinformation which stigmatises individuals who have no choice but to escape untold horrors in fear of their lives, adding that such strategies are increasingly evident as means of taking advantage of the concerns of citizens.

During his speech, EASO’s representative stated: “More than ever, as the lines between reality and fiction are so easily blurred, we need to re-double our efforts in breaking misconceptions. We need to expose the human tragedy, which is so often overshadowed by the label ‘migrant’. A term too often used interchangeably with the term ‘asylum seeker’ ”.

Congratulating the winners and participants of the 2018 Migration Media Award, EASO’s representative stressed the critical value of dedicated and objective reporting in humanising refugees and exposing the trauma which so many have experienced. He also highlighted the contribution that such quality reporting on migration brings to policy makers and public officials in informing their work.

In concluding, EASO praised the Migration Media Award as an important tool in encouraging and recognising the efforts of journalists in striving for quality reporting on asylum and migration. The Agency’s representative stated that EASO will continue to support the annual event and augured that it would continue to act as a catalyst for increased objective journalism on the phenomenon in the Euro-Mediterranean region.

Any further information may be obtained from the European Asylum Support Office on the following email address: press@easo.europa.eu