OAS and GPPAC Sign Agreement to Promote Peaceful Coexistence

The Organization of American States (OAS) and the Global Partnership for the Prevention of Armed Conflict (GPPAC) today signed a cooperation agreement that aims to stimulate the role of civil society and regional organizations in the promotion of peace and the prevention of violent conflict.

Following the signing of the agreement, the Secretary General of the OAS, Luis Almagro, said “I am certain that this new era of cooperation with GPPAC will yield new synergies and open opportunities for a more efficient, effective and closer collaboration in the development of specific policy actions based on local and national experiences to achieve sustainable democracy and bring more rights to more people.”

For his part, the Executive Director of GPPAC, Darynell Rodríguez, told Secretary General Almagro the agreement will help to “move toward something you have been promoting during your time as Secretary General of the OAS, a new form of multilateralism that is more inclusive, that puts people at the heart of the work of the Organization, and that essentially works to make organizations such as the OAS not only an organization of States, but an organization of people.”

The Global Partnership for the Prevention of Armed Conflict (GPPAC) is a global network led by civil society organizations actively working to prevent violent conflict and build more peaceful societies. The network consists of 15 regional networks, with priorities and agendas specific to their environment.