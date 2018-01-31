31 Jan 2018

Nutrition Sector Update, Fiscal Year 2017

Report
from US Agency for International Development
Published on 27 Jan 2018
preview
Download PDF (206.67 KB)

Sector Overview

USAID’s Office of U.S. Foreign Disaster Assistance (USAID/OFDA) is a leader in supporting emergency nutrition response in international humanitarian crises.

According to the UN World Health Organization (WHO), malnutrition resulting from disease and food insecurity is rampant among displaced populations. In particular, a disproportionate number of children in emergencies face severe acute malnutrition (SAM), a life -threatening condition defined by very low weight - for - height and high risk of mortality .

USAID/OFDA supports community - based programs that combine the strengths of clinical and home-based care to address nutritional deficiencies. USAID/OFDA partners aim to build awareness and capacity to prevent and treat malnutrition through community manage ment of acute malnutrition (CMAM) programs, infant and young child feeding in emergencies (IYCF -E) interventions , and the collection of nutrition data to better inform response efforts. In Fiscal Year (FY) 2017, USAID/OFDA provided nearly $124 million to support nutrition activities, including global and regional nutrition initiatives and nutrition interventions in more than 20 countries

