Nutrition in Numbers - An overview of WFP nutrition programming in 2021

The World Food Programme (WFP) is the leading humanitarian organization fighting hunger worldwide, delivering food assistance in emergencies and working with communities to improve nutrition and build resilience. Across different contexts – from immediate humanitarian support to longer term development programming – WFP works with governments and partners to improve nutrition of the most vulnerable populations.

In 2021, WFP provided food and cash to more than 23.5 million people, including women, girls and boys, through wasting treatment and prevention of malnutrition programmes in 51 countries worldwide (see figures 1 and 2).