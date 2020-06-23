Nutrition in Numbers - Beyond the Annual Performance Report 2019 Series - An overview of WFP nutrition programming in 2019

Introduction

WHAT IS THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN NUTRITION-SPECIFIC AND NUTRITION-SENSITIVE PROGRAMMING?

WFP nutrition-specific programmes address the immediate determinants of malnutrition, such as poor diet and disease, while nutrition-sensitive programmes address the underlying causes of malnutrition, such as the lack of access to nutritious foods or suboptimal childcare practices.

IDENTIFYING COUNTRIES WITH NUTRITION-SPECIFIC PROGRAMMING

Countries clearly stating direct assistance through the implementation of the following nutrition-specific activities were identified as “nutrition-specific”:

• Treatment of acute malnutrition

• Prevention of acute malnutrition

• Prevention of stunting

• Prevention of micronutrient deficiencies

IDENTIFYING COUNTRIES WITH NUTRITION-SENSITIVE PROGRAMMING

Countries clearly articulating nutrition-sensitive objectives in their country strategic plans (CSPs) and programme design were identified as “nutrition-sensitive”. Countries with nutrition-sensitive objectives monitored at least one of the below corporate indicators:

• Proportion of children 6–23 months of age who receive a minimum acceptable diet (MAD)

• Food consumption score – nutrition (FCS-N)

• Minimum diet diversity for women (MDD-W)

• Percentage of targeted smallholder farmers reporting increased production of nutritious crops, disaggregated by sex of smallholder farmer

• Percentage increase in production of high quality and nutrient-dense foods

The World Food Programme (WFP) is the leading humanitarian organization fighting hunger worldwide, delivering food assistance in emergencies and working with communities to improve nutrition and build resilience. Across different contexts – from immediate humanitarian support to longer term development programming – WFP works with governments and partners to improve nutrition of the most vulnerable populations.2 Nutrition in Numbers presents WFP’s global nutrition portfolio, including number of beneficiaries reached, outputs and outcomes achieved, and commodities distributed. Trends over the past seven years are also presented. This report relies on 2019 corporate data from WFP’s Country Office Tool for Managing (Programme Operations) Effectively (COMET) to captures WFP’s nutrition activities monitored through Corporate Results Framework (CRF) indicators for nutrition-specific programming and nutrition-sensitive interventions.

Information related to nutrition-sensitive programming presented in this report is limited to indirect reach of beneficiaries through social and behaviour change communication (SBCC), and outcome indicators for dietary diversity and diet quality.3 Therefore, the full extent of the impact of these programmes is not captured by the nutrition indicators covered in this report.