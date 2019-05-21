Nutrition International launches bold plan to drive SDGs progress

Nutrition International released its plan to mobilize USD 700 million through 2024 in the global fight against malnutrition. The investment case, the first of its kind for a global nutrition organization, will finance the scale-up of proven high-impact, low-cost nutrition interventions, particularly for women, adolescent girls and children.

It lays out Nutrition International’s health and human capital impacts ― and speaks directly to how we aim to accelerate progress towards the World Health Assembly nutrition targets and the Sustainable Development Goals. Working hand in hand with our Global Strategy, the Investment Case outlines the funding we are seeking and the impact we aim to achieve.

Nutrition International aims to mobilize USD 700 million to fund the scale-up of proven nutrition interventions, particularly for women, adolescent girls and children, by 2024. With a fully funded Investment Case, working as expert allies with governments and partners around the world, Nutrition International will save the lives of 1.2 million children, avert 60 million cases of anaemia and 4.4 million cases of stunting, ensure 10 million children obtain an additional year of schooling, and generate $54 billion in economic benefits.

Malnutrition affects one out of three people worldwide and remains one of the most persistent, cross-cutting barriers to human development on the planet. Women and girls bear the heaviest burden with over 1 billion affected. This impacts their health, education, and employment, and is a major obstacle to their individual and societal potential.

Just as malnutrition causes insurmountable barriers to human progress, the right nutrition at the right time can open a world of opportunity. Well-nourished women are healthier and deliver healthier babies. Well-nourished children have stronger immune systems and improved brain development. Well-nourished adolescents are more likely to stay and learn in school, opening the possibility of better jobs, increasing their lifetime earnings and economic independence. Taken together, a well-nourished, healthy and educated population is the foundational pre-requisite for progress.

The official launch took place at Canada’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York City in the presence of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for International Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality, Canada’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Marc-Andre Blanchard, and ambassadors from donor and implementing countries. At the event, the Minister convened a discussion on the urgency for action on women and girls’ nutrition in the lead up to the Nutrition for Growth Summit in Japan in 2020, noting the need to accelerate progress towards the World Health Assembly targets due in 2025 and the Sustainable Development Goals due in 2030.

• Nutrition International strategic plan 2018-2024. Investing in Nutrition