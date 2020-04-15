Nutrition Information Systems Review

A review of nutrition information tools used in the field, with a particular emphasis on innovations in nutrition information systems that support collection, analysis and dissemination of nutrition data.

Information systems in nutrition are systems designed to continuously collect, analyse, interpret and share nutrition-related data. Nutrition information systems play a key role for targeted action in population, nutritional health and food insecurity. This analysis reviews nutrition information tools used in the field, with a particular emphasis on innovations in nutrition information systems that support collection, analysis and dissemination of nutrition data to assist decision making in nutrition programmes. This report mainly focuses on nutrition and health specific tools, branching out to general tools that are also used in the context of nutrition.