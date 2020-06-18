Nutrition humanitarian needs analysis guidance

Steps to conducting a Nutrition Humanitarian Needs Analysis

The purpose of this guidance is to outline the steps for conducting a Nutrition Situation Analysis, identifying information for the Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO), which feeds into response plans and updates, whether IASC Cluster system has been activated or not. This includes the development and implementation of an annual nutrition assessment plan and a nutrition situation analysis (or align it with IPC’s Acute Malnutrition (AMN) results) along with major contributing factors, and calculation of the number of People in Need (PiN) and other key figures for the HNO.

Purpose, audience and scope

The purpose of this step-by-step guidance is to provide those involved in nutrition coordination with relevant tools, information and resources for conducting a Nutrition Situation Analysis, identifying information for the Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO), which feeds into response plans and updates including the Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP). Applicable across the range of country contexts and different types of humanitarian situations, spanning acute-onset/slow-onset, natural disasters, conflict and protracted crises, this document complements the existing IASC’s Humanitarian Programme Cycle guidance aimed at ensuring an evidence-based and results-oriented collective response to which Clusters and organizations contribute. Sections of this guidance are organized according to a scenario-based approach: Scenario 1 in situations where an IPC Acute Malnutrition analysis can be conducted or utilized, Scenario 2 in situations where an IPC Acute Malnutrition analysis cannot be conducted and GAM for children U5 (≥5%) is of primary concern, or Scenario 3 for situations where GAM <5% (summarized in Figure 1 above) with the following steps for a given country:

1) Develop the annual nutrition assessment plan;

2) Conduct a Nutrition Situation Analysis according to one of these three scenarios;

3) Prepare key nutrition figures for the HNO and subsequent HRP (only applicable to IASC Clusters).

Using an indicative timeline, this guidance should serve as a guide for discussions and consensus-building on situation analysis and nutritional needs analysis in crisis situations and response planning and monitoring, whether the IASC Cluster system has been activated or not.

This guidance was devised to be used in conjunction with the accompanying spreadsheet tool, Nutrition Cluster Nutrition Humanitarian Needs Analysis Calculation Tool, marked with » symbols or key steps outlined in special boxes. Further reading, tools and resources are also provided in Boxes, along with key points highlighted by: ✔s.

Among others involved in nutrition coordination in humanitarian situations, this operational guidance note is primarily aimed at Nutrition Cluster Coordinators (NCCs), Information Management Officers (IMOs), Nutrition Cluster partners and staff within the Cluster Lead Agency. It is also pertinent for coordination teams and partners of the Nutrition Sectors and partners from other Clusters/Sectors; in particular those having relevant links to nutrition outcomes, who are responsible for the consolidation and situation analysis of nutrition-related needs of affected populations. The outputs stemming from this guidance are relevant to all humanitarian actors, including but not limited to decision-makers, humanitarian coordinators, Humanitarian Coordination Teams (HCTs), humanitarian organizations contributing to coordinated assessments, policy-makers, donors, national and local authorities during both inter-agency preparedness and response phases in humanitarian situations.

An upcoming Addendum 1 will provide details on how these figures contribute to the Joint Inter-sectoral Analysis Framework (JIAF).