Nutrition in emergencies checklist for the nutrition cluster: Infant and Young Child Feeding in Emergencies (IYCF-E)

This checklist is a tool designed to help each nutrition country cluster review and reflect on the service delivery aspect of the nutrition in emergency response. The checklist is to be used at least once a year by the nutrition cluster coordination country team – or any in-country nutrition in emergency mechanism - to self-assess the quality of the service delivery aspect of the nutrition response before, during and/or after a crisis.

The checklist is organized by nutrition in emergency themes, the four main themes tackled are Part I. Infant and Young Child Feeding in Emergencies, Part II. Acute Malnutrition Management, Part III. Nutrition Information Systems and Part IV. Micronutrients Supplementation. Under each theme, a set of questions are asked in the left column to prompt reflection, elements of the answer and examples from other countries are under the right-hand column. The questions under each theme span the humanitarian program cycle.