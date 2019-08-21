21 Aug 2019

Nutrition: Economic Security

Report
from International Committee of the Red Cross
Published on 21 Aug 2019
Download PDF (1.28 MB)

INTRODUCTION

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) works to prevent and treat malnutrition in communities affected by armed conflict and other violence. People become malnourished for many reasons – not just because they are not eating enough nutritious food, but also because they lack health care, clean water, sanitary facilities and security and are vulnerable to illnesses that cause mal‑ nutrition. When a conflict breaks out, the risk of malnutrition grows as important infrastructure is destroyed and essential services are disrupted, making it more difficult or impossible for people to get the food they need. And widespread mal‑ nutrition can seriously harm a country’s development long after a conflict has abated. While good nutrition is important for everyone, it is particularly vital for children under the age of five and preg‑ nant and lactating women.

Malnutrition is the result of an unbalanced intake of food – either too much (overnu‑ trition) or too little (undernutrition). When people are undernourished, they are at risk of wasting, stunted growth and deficiencies in vitamins and minerals. That is what we work hard to prevent.

