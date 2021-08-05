Nutrition Cluster Operational Framework on Accountability to Affected Population

INTRODUCTION

International organisations balance a complex system of accountabilities internally and externally to public and institutional donors, national and local authorities, partner agencies, host communities and the people they seek to assist. Since the 1998 Joint Evaluation on the International Response to the Genocide in Rwanda, evaluations of humanitarian responses have repeatedly highlighted a serious and persistent lack of accountability to people affected by crisis and disaster, noting the negative impact this has not only on those receiving assistance, but also on the quality of humanitarian response.

The NGO sector led the humanitarian community’s efforts to grapple with how best to respond to this from the late 1990s, and then in 2011 the Principals of the Inter-Agency Standing Committee agreed to a series of commitments pertaining to the United Nations IASC member agencies that set a framework for the engagement of UN agencies in the agenda, coining the phrase “accountability to affected populations”, or AAP. The Principals agreed “to incorporate the commitments on AAP (also referred to as the CAAP) into policies and operational guidelines of their organisations and to promote them with operational partners, within the HCT and amongst cluster members” with a draft Operational Framework on AAP and associated tools being designed and piloted in 2012. In the ensuing years it has been found that even though there are “increasing numbers of NGOs demonstrating considerable success in building an organizational ‘culture of accountability’ and the commitments endorsed by the IASC Principals in 2011, accountability to affected populations is still not sufficiently prioritised at the senior, inter-agency, or cluster levels”a . The IASC’s key objective for 2014-2016 is to “create a system-wide culture of accountability”.

AAP is defined as an active commitment to use power responsibly by taking account of, giving account to, and being held to account by the people humanitarian organisations seek to assistb. It proposes a people-centred and rights-based framework that links many of the core, people-centred issuesc and related response paradigms, including age, gender, diversity, disability, protection and communicating with communitiesd. It is concerned with respecting the rights, dignity and safety of people affected by disaster and conflict, identifying their unique needs by gender, age, disability and diversity, and ensuring that all segments of an affected community can equally access and benefit from assistance. The women, men, girls and boys, including older people and persons with disability, receiving humanitarian assistance are the primary stakeholders of any humanitarian response and have a basic right to participate in the decisions that affect their lives, receive the information they need to make informed decisions and to complain if they feel the help they receive is not adequate or has unwelcomed consequences.

The Global Nutrition Cluster (GNC) is committed to integrating its commitments on AAP in the humanitarian Nutrition in Emergency (NiE) response, as a part of the Transformative Agenda. The development of operational guidance is supported by the GNC 2014-2015 work plan under Strategic Pillar 1 (partnership, communication, advocacy and resource mobilisation), objective 1 (Strengthen existing partnerships and support the development of new partnerships to enhance accountability within a coordinated response), activity 1.6. This initiative is an operationalization of the IASC Principals’ CAAPe , endorsed in December 2011 (reproduced below) and constitutes concrete action on behalf of the GNC and its partners to contribute to the achievement of a system wide culture of accountability.

The CAAP:

LEADERSHIP/GOVERNANCE: Demonstrate commitment on accountability to affected populations by ensuring feedback and accountability mechanisms are integrated into country strategies, programme proposals, monitoring and evaluations, recruitment, staff inductions, trainings and performance management, partnership agreements, and highlighted in reporting. TRANSPARENCY: Provide accessible and timely information to affected populations on organizational procedures, structures and processes that affect them to ensure that they can make informed decisions and choices, and facilitate a dialogue between an organisation and its affected populations over information provision. FEEDBACK & COMPLAINTS:Actively seek the views of affected populations to improve policy and practice in programming, ensuring that feedback and complaints mechanisms are streamlined, appropriate and robust enough to deal with (communicate, receive, process, respond to and learn from) complaints about breaches in policy and stakeholder dissatisfaction. Specific issues raised by affected individuals regarding violations and/or physical abuse that may have human rights and legal, psychological or other implications should have the same entry point as programme-type complaints, but procedures for handling these should be adapted accordingly. PARTICIPATION: Enable affected populations to play an active role in the decision-making processes that affect them through the establishment of clear guidelines and practices to engage them appropriately and ensure that the most marginalised and affected are represented and have influence. DESIGN, MONITORING & EVALUATION: Design, monitor and evaluate the goals and objectives of programmes with the involvement of affected populations, feeding learning back into the organisation on an ongoing basis and reporting on the results of the process.

This framework and associated tools are founded upon on the IASC CAAP, and take into account the Core Humanitarian Standard (CHS). These are the two most central sets of guiding commitments on quality programming and accountability in the humanitarian sector at the present time. In December 2014, the Core Humanitarian Standard (CHS) was launched, superseding the HAP 2010 Standard in Quality and Accountability and the People In Aid Code, after extensive consultations and technical input across the sector, including quality and accountability initiatives, local and international NGOs, UN actors, donors, affected communities and other stakeholders. Depending upon their governing bodies, global nutrition actors may be accountable for reporting against the IASC CAAP, the CHS, and/or against their agency’s accountability framework, which may for some time still follow the structure of the HAP 2010 Standard. The GNC operational framework on accountability therefore is an exploration of how these core commitments might be worked with simultaneously to create common ground amongst actors regardless of their agencies’ obligations. It does not generate new commitments, but attempts to provide a shared platform that highlights the nutrition context and the particular priorities identified by nutrition actors, allowing all agencies to meet their particular commitments while working together.