Nutrition and education collaboration - Checklist for reopening schools: A coordinated response for children to return to school

The closure of schools due to the COVID-19 pandemic has meant that children have been unable to access school meals and nutrition services for extended periods. Snacks and/or meals provided at school contribute vital nutrients to the children’s diets while acting as a motivation for school attendance particularly for the most marginalized children. School nutrition services include the delivery of iron supplements, de-worming, and oral health and nutrition checks. Nutrition literacy and a school environment that supports healthy diets are critical for helping children to have a nutritionally diverse diet and avoid over-consumption of fat, sugar and salt. The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted all these nutrition-related measures delivered through schools. In addition, the nutrition of many school children will have suffered during the pandemic as diets have been compromised due to loss of income, lack of availability of some foods and changing dietary practices due to lock-down. There is an urgency for putting measures in place to protect and enhance the nutrition of school children as they return to school.

The agenda to re-open better schools presents an opportunity to position a menu of considerations for improved or new school nutrition initiatives within Ministry of Education and Ministry of Health policies and plans. These considerations may have a longer-term horizon but may be included on the agenda of re-opening better schools and promoted for uptake in the longer term.

Based on the Framework for Reopening of Schools, this checklist provides a non-exhaustive list of suggested actions for Government and UNICEF to consider as part of their short and longer term planning for and implementation of school reopening that will support healthy diets and good nutrition in children. Actions will require cross-sectoral cooperation between the education and health sectors. The actions are divided into those that should be put in place prior to schools re-opening and after schools have opened. Each section covers actions to address four main nutrition-related areas:

(1) School meals

(2) School nutrition services

(3) School nutrition education

(4) School food environment