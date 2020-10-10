NRC Global Livelihoods and Food Security Strategy 2020-2025

This strategy provides an overview of how the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) can ensure a greater likelihood of success in securing people’s ability to access sufficient, safe and nutritious food, achieve self-sufficiency and participate in economic activities.

The Global Livelihoods and Food Security (LFS) strategy aims to improve NRC’s ability to reach and provide sufficient, appropriate and holistic food and livelihood assistance to people affected by displacement. We prioritise the most vulnerable in the rural, urban and camp-based contexts that NRC operates in.