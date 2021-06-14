NRC Annual Report from the Board 2020

The Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) is an independent humanitarian organisation working to protect the rights of displaced and vulnerable people during crises. NRC provides assistance to meet immediate humanitarian needs, prevent further displacement and contribute to durable solutions.

NRC is Norway’s largest international humanitarian organisation and widely recognised as a leading field-based displacement agency within the international humanitarian community. NRC is a rights-based organisation and is committed to the humanitarian principles of humanity, neutrality, independence, and impartiality.

In 2020, NRC worked in both new and protracted crises across 34 countries. Its main activity is the delivery of humanitarian aid through programme activities in the field. NRC specialises in six areas of expertise, or "core competencies": shelter and settlements; livelihoods and food security; information, counselling and legal assistance; education; camp management; and water, sanitation and hygiene promotion.