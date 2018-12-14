“Nowhere to go” on the front lines of climate change

In a report released this week during the UN climate change summit in Poland, the UN Environment Programme warned of a widening gap between the cost of adaptatio in developing countries – as much as $500 billion annually by 2050 – and what wealthier nations have promised.

But while global leaders negotiate a path forward, communities on the front lines of climate change are already struggling to adjust to the impacts of extreme weather, shifting seasons, and volatile temperatures.

