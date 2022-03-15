Novo Nordisk Foundation, Open Philanthropy, and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Launch Initiative to Support New Antiviral Medicines for Future Pandemics

Global initiative will accelerate the discovery and development of antiviral drug candidates that can be distributed quickly and equitably next time the world faces a pandemic threat

COPENHAGEN – SAN FRANCISCO – SEATTLE (March 14, 2022) – Today, the Novo Nordisk Foundation, Open Philanthropy, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation announced an initial commitment of up to $90 million of coordinated funding toward Pandemic Antiviral Discovery (PAD), a new initiative to catalyze discovery and early development of antiviral medicines for future pandemics. With equitable access as a core principle of the initiative, the founding partners are committed to ensuring that discoveries and innovations supported by PAD are accessible to people in low- and middle-income countries.

The goal of PAD is to help researchers worldwide identify and develop phase 2-ready antiviral drug candidates that target pandemic threat viruses, including coronaviruses, paramyxoviruses, and orthomyxoviruses. These three virus families are widely considered to have the highest potential of generating a future pandemic threat, but many of the diseases they cause primarily affect people in low- and middle-income countries and lack market incentives for the research and development of effective drugs to treat them. These virus families include notable epidemic threats, such as Nipah virus, influenza, and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS).

By focusing on small molecule drugs that can be delivered orally and are cheaper and easier for patients to access than biologic drugs, PAD aims to help ensure the world is prepared to quickly develop and equitably deploy effective, accessible antiviral treatments next time a pandemic threat emerges.

“The duration of the COVID-19 pandemic serves as a reminder that the world needs to invest in next-generation tools to combat emerging threats,” said Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen, CEO, Novo Nordisk Foundation. “We can’t wait until the next pandemic hits to begin developing them.”

Drawing on the resources, knowledge, and expertise of each of the foundations, PAD will initially focus on supporting projects aimed at:

Developing research and technology to increase understanding of the priority viruses and help identify and validate targets within the three target virus families

Identifying new chemical matter, including by compound library screening and structure-guided drug design, and optimizing antiviral lead compounds through medicinal chemistry and focused biological research

Advancing promising antiviral candidates through phase 1 human safety and pharmacokinetic studies

Stimulating cutting-edge, high-risk technology that has the potential to transform and accelerate future antiviral drug discovery

“We see this as a promising opportunity to address one of the most severe risks to global welfare,” said Alexander Berger, co-CEO of Open Philanthropy. “Given the significant and perhaps unprecedented potential for harm from pandemic viruses, we are especially interested in breakthrough research that applies to a wide swath of pathogen types.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has shown that global health security cannot be achieved in silos and will require contributions from the public and private sectors. Through PAD, the funders will collaborate with governments, academic institutions, and private-sector funders to de-risk promising antiviral candidates—increasing their probability of advancing to the clinical stage.

“The COVID-19 pandemic will eventually come to an end, but the urgency of investing in the necessary tools to prevent and stop pandemics will only continue to grow,” said Trevor Mundel, president of Global Health at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. “Ensuring antivirals can be deployed on short notice and at low cost to everyone who needs them is a critical step if we are to be prepared for the next pandemic. We look forward to collaborating with other funders from across public, private, and nonprofit sectors to accelerate this important initiative with equitable access at its core.”

PAD funding partners will use a variety of models, including direct grants and requests for proposals (RFPs), within defined research topics. The first RFP will be announced during the International Conference on Antiviral Research (ICAR) in Seattle, Washington, March 21-25. The focus of the first RFP will be henipavirus, a subfamily of paramyxovirus that includes Nipah virus—a pathogen with an estimated fatality rate of 40% to 75%. Researchers from around the world are encouraged to submit proposals for this and future RFPs, which will be announced at www.padinitiative.com.

About the Novo Nordisk Foundation

The Novo Nordisk Foundation is an enterprise foundation with philanthropic objectives established in Denmark in 1924. The vision of the Foundation is to improve people’s health and the sustainability of the planet. The Foundation’s mission is to progress research and innovation in the prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic and infectious diseases as well as to advance knowledge and solutions to support a green transformation of society. www.novonordiskfonden.dk/en

About Open Philanthropy

Open Philanthropy started with the question: How can we accomplish as much good as possible with our giving? Open Philanthropy identifies outstanding giving opportunities, makes grants, and follows the results. Its mission is to give as effectively as it can and help others build on its work. Its main funders are Cari Tuna and Dustin Moskovitz, a co-founder of Facebook and Asana. Through research and grantmaking, Open Philanthropy hopes to learn how to make philanthropy go especially far in terms of improving lives, and it's excited to connect with others who share these passions. www.openphilanthropy.org

About the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Guided by the belief that every life has equal value, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation works to help all people lead healthy, productive lives. In developing countries, it focuses on improving people’s health and giving them the chance to lift themselves out of hunger and extreme poverty. In the United States, it seeks to ensure that all people—especially those with the fewest resources—have access to the opportunities they need to succeed in school and life. Based in Seattle, Washington, the foundation is led by CEO Mark Suzman, under the direction of Co-chairs Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates and the board of trustees. www.gatesfoundation.org

Media contact:

media@padinitiative.com

Media contact

Phone: 206-709-3400

Mail: media@gatesfoundation.org