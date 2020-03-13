Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Outbreak Operations update #6 - Emergency appeal n° MDR00005 (13 March 2020)

OPERATIONAL UPDATE

The Emergency Plans of Actions for COVID-19 operation are available here.

Red Cross and Red Crescent activities globally Health The IFRC, in close collaboration with global and local health partners, is continuing to provide risk assessment and guidance to support National Societies to implement high-quality, effective and appropriate epidemic response, social support and epidemic impact mitigation activities. In the last week, along with various National Societies and external partners, IFRC attended a webinar which focused on sharing experiences between countries and organizations working in prehospital and intensive care service provision. IFRC is coordinating various internal thematic groups (e.g. Quarantine and emergency medical services (EMS)) which allow regions and National Societies to share experiences, discuss challenges and share resources. In addition, IFRC Geneva is working with regions to map out clinical and prehospital services currently being provided by National Societies.

Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS)

With the guidance from the IFRC Reference Centre for Psychosocial Support, which is co-chairing the Inter-Agency Standing Committee (IASC) Reference Group of MHPSS, several guidelines and information, education and cations (IEC) materials were developed to guide National Societies in responding to COVID-19. Special attention was brought to support people under quarantine, health care and first responders, elderly, and people with chronic illnesses.

MHPSS specific webinars were also held, addressing MHPSS measures at the various phases of a response.

New Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) guidance and information materials on COVID-19 have been developed by the IFRC Psychosocial Support Reference Centre and the IASC on MHPSS, available here.