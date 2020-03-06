World + 46 more
Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Outbreak Operations update #5 - Emergency appeal n° MDR00005 (06 March 2020)
A. SITUATION UPDATE
98,202 cases globally, 88 countries reporting confirmed cases (11 new countries since last update); 15,908 new cases since last update
B. USEFUL INFORMATION & GUIDANCE
Health
- Outbreak guidance for IFRC and National Societies (version 4, 28 Feb) on the GO platform.
- There are critical shortages of PPE globally. In order to ensure PPE are available to front-line healthcare workers who cannot reduce their risk of exposure in other ways, National Soceities are requested to analyse their PPE needs based on exposure risk; guidance for the rational use of PPE by Red Cross Red Crescent personnel (version 1, 2 March) is available on the GO platform.
Risk Communication and Community Engagement