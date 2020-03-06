World + 46 more

Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Outbreak Operations update #5 - Emergency appeal n° MDR00005 (06 March 2020)

A. SITUATION UPDATE

98,202 cases globally, 88 countries reporting confirmed cases (11 new countries since last update); 15,908 new cases since last update

B. USEFUL INFORMATION & GUIDANCE

Health

  • Outbreak guidance for IFRC and National Societies (version 4, 28 Feb) on the GO platform.
  • There are critical shortages of PPE globally. In order to ensure PPE are available to front-line healthcare workers who cannot reduce their risk of exposure in other ways, National Soceities are requested to analyse their PPE needs based on exposure risk; guidance for the rational use of PPE by Red Cross Red Crescent personnel (version 1, 2 March) is available on the GO platform.

Risk Communication and Community Engagement

  • COVID-19: Guidance note for IFRC and National Societies (2 Feb 2020) Social Stigma associated with COVID-19 (20 February 2020). - EN SP
  • Key tips and discussion points for community workers, volunteers and community networks (23 February 2020). EN SP

